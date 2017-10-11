School bus involved in crash on Carolina Forest Blvd.

One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in the Longs area of Horry County, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Coroner’s office once family is notified.More >>
Neglecting a child and domestic violence are just some of the charges for which three men in this week's Horry County Suspect Search are wanted. Authorities hope you can help track them down.More >>
A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.More >>
A school bus carrying approximately ten students from Ten Oaks Middle School was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning on Carolina Forest Boulevard, according to Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools. No students on the bus were injured in the incident; they were transferred to another bus and taken to school.More >>
As the debate about bump stocks in Washington continues, WMBF news reached out to South Carolina representatives to find out their thoughts on the topic. Republican Tom Rice talked with WMBF news reporter Marissa Tansino at an event Tuesday and said he thinks the devices should be illegal.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
Investigators say it will be up to the prosecutor’s office if any charges will be filed.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.More >>
He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.More >>
