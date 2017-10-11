School bus involved in crash on Carolina Forest Blvd.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A school bus carrying approximately ten students from Ten Oaks Middle School was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning on Carolina Forest Boulevard, according to Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools. No students on the bus were injured in the incident; they were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was turning into a neighborhood when the school bus struck it from behind. The vehicle that was struck by the school bus then collided with another vehicle.

Collins stated that at least 1 person was taken to the hospital from one of the other two vehicles involved.

