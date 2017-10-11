School bus involved in crash on Carolina Forest Blvd. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

School bus involved in crash on Carolina Forest Blvd.

By Nick Doria, Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A school bus carrying approximately ten students from Ten Oaks Middle School was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning on Carolina Forest Boulevard, according to Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools. No students on the bus were injured in the incident; they were transferred to another bus and taken to school.  

According to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was turning into a neighborhood when the school bus struck it from behind. The vehicle that was struck by the school bus then collided with another vehicle.

Collins stated that at least 1 person was taken to the hospital from one of the other two vehicles involved.

    Man shot and killed in Longs; suspect remains at large

    Wednesday, October 11 2017
    One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in the Longs area of Horry County, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Coroner's office once family is notified.  

  Neglecting a child, domestic violence among charges in this week's Horry County Suspect Search

    Wednesday, October 11 2017
    Neglecting a child and domestic violence are just some of the charges for which three men in this week's Horry County Suspect Search are wanted. Authorities hope you can help track them down.

    Pennsylvania murder suspect apprehended in Myrtle Beach

    Wednesday, October 11 2017
    A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.

