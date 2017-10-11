School bus driver charged following crash on Carolina Forest Blvd. that injured three

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A school bus carrying approximately 10 students from Ten Oaks Middle School was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning on Carolina Forest Boulevard, according to Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools. No students on the bus were injured in the incident; they were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was turning into a neighborhood when the school bus struck it from behind. The vehicle that was struck by the school bus then collided with another vehicle.

Collins stated that three people from the other two vehicles involved were taken to the hospital. Both cars had to be towed, while there was minor damage to the bus, he added.

According to Collins, bus driver Keith Hess was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

