Mugshots of the Month - September 2017

(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

View the mugshots of those booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and Florence County Detention Center in September of 2017 here. These mugshots made available to the public by the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and Florence County Detention Center. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Mobile site users, view the mugshots here.

    Pennsylvania murder suspect apprehended in Myrtle Beach

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:27 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:27:33 GMT
    Matthew Darby (Source: MB Police)Matthew Darby (Source: MB Police)

    A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.

  • SC lawmakers, NRA member agree bump stocks should be banned

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 7:42 AM EDT2017-10-11 11:42:45 GMT
    Seth Smith, a local NRA member, thinks bump stocks should be made illegal. (Source: WMBF News)Seth Smith, a local NRA member, thinks bump stocks should be made illegal. (Source: WMBF News)

    As the debate about bump stocks in Washington continues, WMBF news reached out to South Carolina representatives to find out their thoughts on the topic. Republican Tom Rice talked with WMBF news reporter Marissa Tansino at an event Tuesday and said he thinks the devices should be illegal.

  • Downtown Florence to host 2017 'Oktoberfest' celebration

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 6:34 AM EDT2017-10-11 10:34:35 GMT
    Source:cityofflorence.comSource:cityofflorence.com

    Downtown Florence is hosting a 2017 “Oktoberfest” celebration on October 14 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the 100 Block of South Dargan Street, according to a press release. The evening’s activities include an all-breed dog costume contest, beer barrel races, live music and more. German food, beer and fine wine will also be served. The event is free to the public. Beer and food tickets can be purchased at a ticket booth on site.

