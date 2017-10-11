Mugshots of the Month - September 2017

Downtown Florence is hosting a 2017 “Oktoberfest” celebration on October 14 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the 100 Block of South Dargan Street, according to a press release. The evening’s activities include an all-breed dog costume contest, beer barrel races, live music and more. German food, beer and fine wine will also be served. The event is free to the public. Beer and food tickets can be purchased at a ticket booth on site.