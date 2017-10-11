Pennsylvania murder suspect apprehended in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Pennsylvania murder suspect apprehended in Myrtle Beach

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Matthew Darby (Source: MB Police) Matthew Darby (Source: MB Police)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder in Pittsburgh has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Police. 

Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday at approximately 12:48 a.m. on Withers Drive. According to Action 4 News in Pittsburgh, he is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend. 

A concerned citizen contacted law enforcement after Darby was allegedly tampering with a residence. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was wanted by authorities in Pittsburgh for murder, a press release from MBPD states.

He has been charged by Myrtle Beach Police with report / giving false information to law enforcement, fugitive from justice warrant and loitering. 

Darby will be extradited to Pennsylvania once the extradition process is complete. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Pennsylvania murder suspect apprehended in Myrtle Beach

    Pennsylvania murder suspect apprehended in Myrtle Beach

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:01 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:01:43 GMT
    Matthew Darby (Source: MB Police)Matthew Darby (Source: MB Police)

    A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.

    More >>

    A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.

    More >>

  • SC lawmakers, NRA member agree bump stocks should be banned

    SC lawmakers, NRA member agree bump stocks should be banned

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 7:42 AM EDT2017-10-11 11:42:45 GMT
    Seth Smith, a local NRA member, thinks bump stocks should be made illegal. (Source: WMBF News)Seth Smith, a local NRA member, thinks bump stocks should be made illegal. (Source: WMBF News)

    As the debate about bump stocks in Washington continues, WMBF news reached out to South Carolina representatives to find out their thoughts on the topic. Republican Tom Rice talked with WMBF news reporter Marissa Tansino at an event Tuesday and said he thinks the devices should be illegal.

    More >>

    As the debate about bump stocks in Washington continues, WMBF news reached out to South Carolina representatives to find out their thoughts on the topic. Republican Tom Rice talked with WMBF news reporter Marissa Tansino at an event Tuesday and said he thinks the devices should be illegal.

    More >>

  • Downtown Florence to host 2017 'Oktoberfest' celebration

    Downtown Florence to host 2017 'Oktoberfest' celebration

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 6:34 AM EDT2017-10-11 10:34:35 GMT
    Source:cityofflorence.comSource:cityofflorence.com

    Downtown Florence is hosting a 2017 “Oktoberfest” celebration on October 14 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the 100 Block of South Dargan Street, according to a press release. The evening’s activities include an all-breed dog costume contest, beer barrel races, live music and more. German food, beer and fine wine will also be served. The event is free to the public. Beer and food tickets can be purchased at a ticket booth on site.

    More >>

    Downtown Florence is hosting a 2017 “Oktoberfest” celebration on October 14 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the 100 Block of South Dargan Street, according to a press release. The evening’s activities include an all-breed dog costume contest, beer barrel races, live music and more. German food, beer and fine wine will also be served. The event is free to the public. Beer and food tickets can be purchased at a ticket booth on site.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly