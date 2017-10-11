Pennsylvania murder suspect apprehended in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder in Pittsburgh has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday at approximately 12:48 a.m. on Withers Drive. According to Action 4 News in Pittsburgh, he is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend.

A concerned citizen contacted law enforcement after Darby was allegedly tampering with a residence. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was wanted by authorities in Pittsburgh for murder, a press release from MBPD states.

He has been charged by Myrtle Beach Police with report / giving false information to law enforcement, fugitive from justice warrant and loitering.

Darby will be extradited to Pennsylvania once the extradition process is complete.

