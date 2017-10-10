Pine Lakes Country Club turns 90 years old

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pine Lakes Golf Club has withstood the test of time. For being 90 years old. This granddaddy shows his age well.

"The Miles family actually gave it that name probably back in the 60's to 70's that came up with the Granddaddy. To this day golfers that come in, they still say the Granddaddy. We put that on a lot of our memorabilia and our merchandise as well," said Pine Lakes head golf pro Jonathan Brock.

While the course has sold many rounds of golf and pieces of apparel. A notable clothier had to change their design at the benefit of the club.

"One cool fact about Pine Lakes is Ralph Lauren when he came out with the logo for Ralph Lauren. He went through a court battle and actually lost because it was so similar to the Pine Lakes logo."

To celebrate this monumental occasion. The course is turning back the clock to Scottish garb. No word yet if it will be outfitted by Polo.

"Starters in the kilts and the sporrans, and the bow-ties. In the golf shop, we will wear button downs and plaid ties. Just going back to some of that old history and tradition that we're known for," said Brock.

Pine Lakes has the deepest roots in golf at the Beach. They are going back to them to remain successful for another 90 years.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.