An inside look at HCFR’s arson dog

A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.More >>
As the debate about bump stocks in Washington continues, WMBF news reached out to South Carolina representatives to find out their thoughts on the topic. Republican Tom Rice talked with WMBF news reporter Marissa Tansino at an event Tuesday and said he thinks the devices should be illegal.More >>
Downtown Florence is hosting a 2017 “Oktoberfest” celebration on October 14 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the 100 Block of South Dargan Street, according to a press release. The evening’s activities include an all-breed dog costume contest, beer barrel races, live music and more. German food, beer and fine wine will also be served. The event is free to the public. Beer and food tickets can be purchased at a ticket booth on site.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue gave WMBF News an inside look at how they use their arson dog, Summer. Summer is a 4-year-old black lab. She’s been with HCFR for three years. Her job is to sniff out anything that might cause a fire.More >>
In a letter to the ATF’s acting director, the senators noted that press reports of the Las Vegas crime scene indicate that devices such as bump stocks were used to modify the firearms used in the Vegas massacre.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Investigators say it will be up to the prosecutor’s office if any charges will be filed.More >>
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.More >>
A Kauai surfer says he's lucky to be alive after suffering a shark bite Monday evening.More >>
A 3-year-old girl was unconscious for more than 20 hours following an incident at a local daycare, and the child’s parents are now seeking answers.More >>
