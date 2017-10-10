Victim in fatal Longs shooting identified as a Florida man; suspect remains at large

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in the Longs area of Horry County, according to Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 41-year-old Jason Sprott, of Jacksonville, Florida. He was transported to the Seacoast emergency room, where he died from his injuries shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the HCPD, the shooting happened on Freemont Road in Longs. Officers were initially responding to the location in reference to a 911 hang up.

Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered the victim inside an older model grey Chevy Tahoe parked in the driveway, according to the HCPD.

The victim’s passenger-side window had a bullet hole in it; the window was busted out by witnesses who were attempting to render aid to the victim after discovering the doors of the vehicle were locked, the incident report states.

There was no immediate information on a suspect. Anyone with details should contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.