Police: One injured in shooting in Longs area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the Longs area.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, the shooting happened near Freemont Road. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

There was no immediate information on a suspect. Anyone with details should contact the HCPD.

