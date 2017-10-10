Police: One injured in shooting in Longs area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the Longs area.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, the shooting happened near Freemont Road. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

There was no immediate information on a suspect. Anyone with details should contact the HCPD.

Detectives have responded to a shooting near Freemont Road. 1 victim transported.

No suspect info.

Info? Call us! Updates as available. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) October 10, 2017

