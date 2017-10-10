Man dies after suffering apparent medical emergency while in ocean in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man who appeared to have collapsed from a medical emergency Tuesday while wading in the ocean near North Beach Plantation in North Myrtle Beach has died.

According to information from the city of North Myrtle Beach, first responders went to North Beach Plantation in response to a drowning shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the victim, identified as Robert Enlow of Ohio, was seen floating face down in the water about 50 yards offshore, according to information from city officials.

Family members and witnesses pulled the victim, who was in his late 70s, from the water and started CPR. Enlow’s wife told first responders her husband had a heart condition and high blood pressure.

The victim was taken by first responders to the 45th Avenue South beach access, where he was shocked and chest compressions continued, according to city officials. There was no sign of heart activity.

Enlow was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, where he later died.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.