Emergency helicopter transport service proposes county-wide membership

Living with early onset Alzheimer’s. It's a situation one couple never would have expected, but after looking back they say the signs were there. Now they are sharing their story with WMBF News about what it’s like to live with this disease and how it has changed their lives.More >>
Living with early onset Alzheimer’s. It's a situation one couple never would have expected, but after looking back they say the signs were there. Now they are sharing their story with WMBF News about what it’s like to live with this disease and how it has changed their lives.More >>
A man who appeared to have collapsed from a medical emergency Tuesday while wading in the ocean near North Beach Plantation in North Myrtle Beach has died.More >>
A man who appeared to have collapsed from a medical emergency Tuesday while wading in the ocean near North Beach Plantation in North Myrtle Beach has died.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department unveiled a plan to increase its number of officers over the next seven years.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department unveiled a plan to increase its number of officers over the next seven years.More >>
The Murrells Inlet fire department is investigating the cause of a condo fire on Cold Stream Cove Loop Saturday night. The American Red Cross is assisting the five adults and three children who were displaced by the fire.More >>
The Murrells Inlet fire department is investigating the cause of a condo fire on Cold Stream Cove Loop Saturday night. The American Red Cross is assisting the five adults and three children who were displaced by the fire.More >>
Traffic is now influencing how people are taken to the hospital in an emergency. It may also change how much that transport bill costs patients.More >>
Traffic is now influencing how people are taken to the hospital in an emergency. It may also change how much that transport bill costs patients.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>