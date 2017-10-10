Myrtle Beach police chief talks plan to add 70 more officers over seven years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department unveiled a plan to increase its number of officers over the next seven years.

Police Chief Amy Prock presented the plan at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting. It calls for the addition of 70 new officers over that seven-year time span.

Some council members said they would actually like to see that number increased.

Prock said the department has been working on the plan for the last three months. One of the factors has been the rise in tourism along the Grand Strand.

According to statistics released from the city, nearly 18 million people visit Myrtle Beach annually, compared to an average of 13 million just seven years ago.

The annual cost to add 70 new officers is expected to be around $5.8 million.

In a statement released after the city council meeting, Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said they are “encouraged by the bold vision and strategic law enforcement plan.”

“Safety is paramount to the quality of life and to tourism in Myrtle Beach,” Dean said. “The Chamber is in full support of the plan, and we are willing to re-direct advertising dollars to help put more police on the streets. The tourism tax funds are highly regulated, but we are willing to do what it takes to provide support to the police force.”

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes said the council will seek state funding and grants to help cover the cost of addition equipment.

He is hopeful the addition new officers will give the city the chance to better control the crime in the area.

"You will never ever stop crime it is the second oldest profession in this world, we are going to do all we can control it," said Rhodes.

The plan is designed to hire ten officers each year. The processes of becoming an officer is an extensive process, Myrtle Beach PD said during a recent hiring processes out of 116 applicants only 14 were hired on.

