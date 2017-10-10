Man arrested in Darlington County days after fleeing from police

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

A stolen vehicle was recovered in Darlington County and one person was arrested. (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A St. Stephen man was arrested in Darlington County Monday night for possessing a stolen weapon and a number of other outstanding warrants.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Darrian Travaris Timmons, 24, was wanted for two counts of second-degree domestic violence, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a stolen firearm, failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension.

On Oct. 4, a patrol deputy attempted to stop a vehicle drive by Timmons on Turnpike Road for speeding, the release stated. The suspect briefly fled from law enforcement before stopping on Windy Plains Drive and exiting the vehicle with an SKS 7.62-caliber rifle.

Timmons reportedly abandoned the rifle, stolen from Georgia, and fled on foot. He was taken into custody at a home on Windy Plains Drive.

Investigators allege that Timmons committed assault on two separate occasions in May and June. He is also accused of damaging a vehicle belonging to his girlfriend's mother in June, according to the press release.

The suspect is currently being held at the Darlington County Detention Center.

