FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weather finally in sight!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) After a stretch of unusually warm and humid weather, a round of fall-like weather will finally arrive, but we're going to have to wait a while.

Summer-like temperatures and humidity will continue Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures well into the 80s. The tropical humidity will make it feel like the middle and upper 90s at times, and pop up showers will remain a risk both afternoons.

Two cold fronts will push through the region over the next 7 days, but only one will offer real relief from the unseasonably warm weather.

The first cold front arrives by Thursday night. This front will be very weak and will only offer very slight relief from the warmth and mugginess. Temperatures will drop a degree or two for Friday and Saturday and the humidity levels will drop slightly, but it will still be unseasonably warm. The most significant change this first front will bring is to eliminate the daily shower and storm chances from Friday through Sunday.

A second and much more significant cold front will arrive late Monday. Ahead of this front, another round of very warm and muggy weather is likely on Monday along with more scattered showers and a few storms. As the front moves offshore late Monday night, much cooler and drier weather will return.

By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, daytime temperatures will drop back into the 70s. Overnights will once again feel like fall with temperatures in the 50s. The cooler and more comfortable weather will also be accompanied by a huge drop in humidity and mostly sunny skies.