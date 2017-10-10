Parents want answers after child falls from top of a local daycare's playset

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 3-year-old girl was unconscious for more than 20 hours following an incident at a local daycare, and the child’s parents are now seeking answers.

According to the parents, staff at Bright Beginnings daycare near The Market Common originally gave them an “ow report” and said their daughter fell from the bottom of a slide.

However, the parents said their daughter’s injuries didn’t match the story. That’s when they demanded to see surveillance footage.

That video shows 3-year-old Melissa falling off the top of the playground equipment. A worker was not aware of the incident until another child saw the girl on the ground and went to help.

The girl's mother, Christina Byrd, arrived shortly after to pick up her daughter, and when she saw her injuries, she took her to the hospital.

According to Byrd, the daycare worker assured her and the hospital staff that the girl just fell from the slide.

Byrd said her daughter was unconscious for 20 hours in the hospital, and if she didn't take action herself, the injuries could have been much worse.

"About five minutes after a CAT scan, she fell asleep and became very lethargic. At this point, she couldn't talk or walk. She fell asleep and didn't wake up ... until the next afternoon," Byrd said. This happened probably about 7 o'clock that evening and she didn't wake up until the next afternoon. The only way we could get her to respond was pressure point(s) ... on her feet."

Daycare staff refused to comment on the incident.

