FIRST ALERT: Summer-like heat, humidity and showers to continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical humidity will continue to flow into the Carolinas through at least Thursday, keeping our weather very humid and unsettled at times.

A weak cold front will provide a little relief by the weekend.

Pop-up showers and downpours will diminish by sunset Tuesday evening, with fair skies and very muggy weather lingering. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle 70s.

Wednesday into Thursday will see more of the same, with high humidity and pop-up showers at times. Rain chances will drop a bit, but pop-up showers will still be likely.

Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s, but very high humidity will result in the heat index as high as 95°.

A weak cold front will push through the Carolinas by late Thursday and Friday. This will bring an end to the rain chances and provide a slight drop in temperatures and humidity for the upcoming weekend.

A more substantial surge of cooler weather and lower humidity will finally arrive by early next week.

