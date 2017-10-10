Florence man allegedly fires into former girlfriend's home, char - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence man allegedly fires into former girlfriend's home, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
David Curt Hannah (Source:Florence County Detention Center) David Curt Hannah (Source:Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man has been arrested on outstanding warrants for attempted murder related to a shooting incident on May 9 in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

David Curt Hannah, 20, is charged with 4 counts of attempted murder.

Hannah allegedly fired several shots into an apartment on 1312 Valparaiso Drive that was occupied by a former girlfriend and 3 other victims, according to law enforcement. No one was injured in the incident.

Hannah is scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday morning. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Florence man allegedly fires into former girlfriend's home, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder

    Florence man allegedly fires into former girlfriend's home, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-10-10 15:32:51 GMT
    David Curt Hannah (Source:Florence County Detention Center)David Curt Hannah (Source:Florence County Detention Center)

    A Florence man has been arrested on outstanding warrants for attempted murder related to a shooting incident on May 9 in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. David Curt Hannah, 20, is charged with 4 counts of attempted murder. Hannah allegedly fired several shots into an apartment on 1312 Valparaiso Drive that was occupied by a former girlfriend and 3 other victims, according to law enforcement. 

    More >>

    A Florence man has been arrested on outstanding warrants for attempted murder related to a shooting incident on May 9 in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. David Curt Hannah, 20, is charged with 4 counts of attempted murder. Hannah allegedly fired several shots into an apartment on 1312 Valparaiso Drive that was occupied by a former girlfriend and 3 other victims, according to law enforcement. 

    More >>

  • Loris Fire Department hosting open house

    Loris Fire Department hosting open house

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-10-10 14:53:42 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    In celebration of Fire Prevention Week, the Loris Fire Department is hosting an open house Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., according to a press release. The topic for the event is “Every Second Counts, Plan 2 Ways Out!” Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about fire prevention, receive a tour of the fire station and more. The Loris Fire Department is located at 3909 Walnut Street in Loris.

    More >>

    In celebration of Fire Prevention Week, the Loris Fire Department is hosting an open house Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., according to a press release. The topic for the event is “Every Second Counts, Plan 2 Ways Out!” Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about fire prevention, receive a tour of the fire station and more. The Loris Fire Department is located at 3909 Walnut Street in Loris.

    More >>

  • Horry County Government to participate in 'Coats for Kids Drive'

    Horry County Government to participate in 'Coats for Kids Drive'

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 10:25 AM EDT2017-10-10 14:25:43 GMT
    (Source: WMBF)(Source: WMBF)

    Horry County Government will participate in Coast RTA’s 12th annual “Coats for Kids Drive,” according to a press release. Horry County is accepting donations of new and gently used coats, hats, mittens, scarves, sweaters, sweatshirts and blankets. Donations can be placed in a decorated box located in the atrium of the Horry County Government and Justice Center at 1301 Second Avenue in Conway, the press release states.

    More >>

    Horry County Government will participate in Coast RTA’s 12th annual “Coats for Kids Drive,” according to a press release. Horry County is accepting donations of new and gently used coats, hats, mittens, scarves, sweaters, sweatshirts and blankets. Donations can be placed in a decorated box located in the atrium of the Horry County Government and Justice Center at 1301 Second Avenue in Conway, the press release states.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly