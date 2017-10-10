Florence man allegedly fires into former girlfriend's home, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder

A Florence man has been arrested on outstanding warrants for attempted murder related to a shooting incident on May 9 in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. David Curt Hannah, 20, is charged with 4 counts of attempted murder. Hannah allegedly fired several shots into an apartment on 1312 Valparaiso Drive that was occupied by a former girlfriend and 3 other victims, according to law enforcement.More >>
In celebration of Fire Prevention Week, the Loris Fire Department is hosting an open house Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., according to a press release. The topic for the event is “Every Second Counts, Plan 2 Ways Out!” Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about fire prevention, receive a tour of the fire station and more. The Loris Fire Department is located at 3909 Walnut Street in Loris.More >>
Horry County Government will participate in Coast RTA’s 12th annual “Coats for Kids Drive,” according to a press release. Horry County is accepting donations of new and gently used coats, hats, mittens, scarves, sweaters, sweatshirts and blankets. Donations can be placed in a decorated box located in the atrium of the Horry County Government and Justice Center at 1301 Second Avenue in Conway, the press release states.More >>
Melissa Krupa left her home along with everything she owns after Hurricane Matthew with no way of knowing what she’ll have left upon returning.
“Devastating,” said Krupa, as she tries to find words that describe the situation she was in. “In shock. Disbelief,” she said.More >>
Reports of a possible shooting has led to the seizure of 69 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Solomon Drive in the Hartsville area Saturday morning in regards to a possible shooting incident.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
