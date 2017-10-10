Florence man allegedly fires into former girlfriend's home, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man has been arrested on outstanding warrants for attempted murder related to a shooting incident on May 9 in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

David Curt Hannah, 20, is charged with 4 counts of attempted murder.

Hannah allegedly fired several shots into an apartment on 1312 Valparaiso Drive that was occupied by a former girlfriend and 3 other victims, according to law enforcement. No one was injured in the incident.

Hannah is scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

