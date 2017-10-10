Horry County Government to participate in 'Coats for Kids Drive'

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Government will participate in Coast RTA’s 12th annual “Coats for Kids Drive,” according to a press release.

Horry County is accepting donations of new and gently used coats, hats, mittens, scarves, sweaters, sweatshirts and blankets. Donations can be placed in a decorated box located in the atrium of the Horry County Government and Justice Center at 1301 Second Avenue in Conway, the press release states.

Donations will be accepted through November 29. Items collected will be distributed to families in need of assistance by Coast RTA on December 9.

For more information call 843-915-5390.

