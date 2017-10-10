Time management, life balance seminar to be held at Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce

Reports of a possible shooting has led to the seizure of 69 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Solomon Drive in the Hartsville area Saturday morning in regards to a possible shooting incident.More >>
Reports of a possible shooting has led to the seizure of 69 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Solomon Drive in the Hartsville area Saturday morning in regards to a possible shooting incident.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a seminar Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. regarding proper time management and life balance, according to a tweet by the chamber. The event offers attendees the opportunity to learn more about prioritization, eliminating bad habits and more. The seminar will be presented by Kim Fowler of Fowler Life Coaching.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a seminar Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. regarding proper time management and life balance, according to a tweet by the chamber. The event offers attendees the opportunity to learn more about prioritization, eliminating bad habits and more. The seminar will be presented by Kim Fowler of Fowler Life Coaching.More >>
The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease. Memories of the past – stolen. The future – uncertain. Unexpected Path: Living with Early On-Set Alzheimer’s offers a first person perspective of living with disease and the challenges that it poses. Tune into a WMBF News Tuesday at 11 p.m. for a special report.More >>
The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease. Memories of the past – stolen. The future – uncertain. Unexpected Path: Living with Early On-Set Alzheimer’s offers a first person perspective of living with disease and the challenges that it poses. Tune into a WMBF News Tuesday at 11 p.m. for a special report.More >>
The Horry County School District is going through a shortage of bus drivers. The school district says the shortage, along with some sick calls, affected school bus routes Friday afternoon, especially in Conway, Socastee and Carolina Forest. As a result of this shortage, the school district is hosting a transportation fair Nov. 2 at the Horry County School District office.More >>
The Horry County School District is going through a shortage of bus drivers. The school district says the shortage, along with some sick calls, affected school bus routes Friday afternoon, especially in Conway, Socastee and Carolina Forest. As a result of this shortage, the school district is hosting a transportation fair Nov. 2 at the Horry County School District office.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.More >>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.More >>
A firefighter was killed after being struck by a car while responding to a tree that was in the road in Morganton Sunday night.More >>
A firefighter was killed after being struck by a car while responding to a tree that was in the road in Morganton Sunday night.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>