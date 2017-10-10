Time management, life balance seminar to be held at Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a seminar Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. regarding proper time management and life balance, according to a tweet by the chamber.

The event offers attendees the opportunity to learn more about prioritization, eliminating bad habits and more. The seminar will be presented by Kim Fowler of Fowler Life Coaching.

There is no charge to attend, and complimentary breakfast will be provided by Bojangles’.

The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce is located at 1200 North Oak Street in Myrtle Beach. The seminar will be held in the chamber’s boardroom on the second floor.

