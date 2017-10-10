Loris Fire Department hosting open house - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Loris Fire Department hosting open house

By Nick Doria, Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – In celebration of Fire Prevention Week, the Loris Fire Department is hosting an open house Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., according to a press release.

The topic for the event is “Every Second Counts, Plan 2 Ways Out!” Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about fire prevention, receive a tour of the fire station and more.

The Loris Fire Department is located at 3909 Walnut Street in Loris.

