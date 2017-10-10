One year later: Every time a storm threatens the area, she's afraid she'll have to relive the same nightmare

The Myrtle Beach Police Department unveiled a plan to increase its number of officers over the next seven years.More >>
Two improvements are coming to the hub that handles emergency calls in Horry County. One is a major step toward making emergency calls easier. Another will add more jobs.More >>
A 3-year-old girl was unconscious for more than 20 hours following an incident at a local daycare, and the child’s parents are now seeking answers.More >>
A St. Stephen man was arrested in Darlington County Monday night for possessing a stolen weapon and a number of outstanding warrants.More >>
The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced its 2017 SEC Football Legends class, a collection of former football standouts who will be honored at events surrounding the SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta in December.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
The woman who pulled a gun at a Cleveland barber school because her child's haircut was taking too long was sentenced to six months in prison.More >>
HB 1523 is part of a wave of religious exemption laws that are a backlash to the legalization of marriage equality. But even among its peers, HB 1523 stands out as extreme.More >>
Officials say 22 year-old Bradley Murphy of Mobile and 47 year-old Steven Wahler of Owensboro, Kentucky drowned while trying to save a child who was caught in a strong rip current.More >>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
