Horry County Schools searching for more bus drivers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County School District is going through a shortage of bus drivers.

The school district says the shortage, along with some sick calls, affected school bus routes Friday afternoon, especially in Conway, Socastee and Carolina Forest.

As a result of this shortage, the school district is hosting a transportation fair Nov. 2 at the Horry County School District office.

Horry County Schools Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier says the hardest part about recruiting is the fact that the school district can’t compete with the pay of other companies that hire bus drivers.

“It’s a very competitive market,” she said. “We’re not only competing with other school districts, but we’re also competing with private companies and hoteliers that actually provide van type services. Some of those larger vans require CDL licenses. So we’re competing with private businesses as well as other facilities like CCU as well.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.