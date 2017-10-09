One killed, three injured in two-vehicle crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Dillon County.

According to information from South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on S.C. 57.

The driver of a 2000 Volvo was attempting to turn left into a driveway when the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet ran off the road and struck the first vehicle.

Jones said the driver of the Volvo died as a result of the collision. The victim was not wearing a seat belt, he added.

The driver of the Chevrolet and two passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Jones said.

