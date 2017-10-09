One killed, three injured in two-vehicle crash in Dillon County

Troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened Monday night in Dillon County.More >>
A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman last week in Timmonsville.More >>
The Murrells Inlet fire department is investigating the cause of a condo fire on Cold Stream Cove Loop Saturday night. The American Red Cross is assisting the five adults and three children who were displaced by the fire.More >>
The Marion Long-Term Recovery Group observed the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew by hosting "A Celebration of Survival" event Monday afternoon.More >>
In a letter to the ATF’s acting director, the senators noted that press reports of the Las Vegas crime scene indicate that devices such as bump stocks were used to modify the firearms used in the Vegas massacre.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
A 3-year-old Texas girl is missing after her father made her stand outside in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking her milk.More >>
