Driver charged in fatal Dillon County crash that killed a Florence woman

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Dillon County man is behind bars after being charged in connection with a deadly crash Monday night that killed a Florence woman.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, 24-year-old Jonathan Brown is charged with felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

The crash happened Monday night on S.C. 57 in Dillon County.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 26-year-old Challissah L’ecole J. Mills, of Florence. He added the victim died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

According to information from South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on S.C. 57.

The driver of a 2000 Volvo was attempting to turn left into a driveway when the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet ran off the road and struck the first vehicle.

The victim was the driver of the Volvo. Jones said Mills was not wearing a seat belt.

Brown, the driver of the Chevrolet, and two passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Jones said.

