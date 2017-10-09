Scott among U.S. senators asking ATF to review law on bump stocks following Vegas shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – Nine U.S. senators, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, are asking the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to review two national firearms laws and offer an interpretation on the use of bump stocks following the deadly Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas.

In a letter to the ATF’s acting director, Thomas Brandon, dated Oct. 6, the senators noted that press reports of the Las Vegas crime scene indicate that devices such as bump stocks were used to modify the firearms used in the Vegas massacre.

“We recognize that it is impossible to prevent tragedy and acts of ‘pure evil,’ in the words of our President,” the letter stated. “We believe, however, the tragic events in Las Vegas brought to light an issue from this past Administration that we respectfully request that your Bureau swiftly review.”

The senators pointed out in the letter that the sale of devices like bump stocks are permitted under an interpretation of the Gun Control Act and National Firearms Act that was made by the Obama administration’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

They are requesting that Brandon review the previous administration’s interpretation and then offer his own.

“Unfortunately, we are all now keenly aware of how this device operates and believe that this renewed review and determination will keep our citizens safe and ensure that federal law is enforced,” the letter states.

According to an Associated Press report, authorities looked into whether suspected gunman Stephen Paddock scoped out bigger music festivals in Las Vegas and Chicago - and perhaps Boston's Fenway Park - before setting up his perch in the Mandalay Bay hotel casino and opening fire on country music fans.

The shooting left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Read the entire letter to the ATF below:

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.