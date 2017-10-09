Scott among U.S. senators asking ATF to review law on bump stocks following Vegas shooting

The Marion Long-Term Recovery Group observed the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew by hosting "A Celebration of Survival" event Monday afternoon.More >>
The Marion Long-Term Recovery Group observed the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew by hosting "A Celebration of Survival" event Monday afternoon.More >>
In a letter to the ATF’s acting director, the senators noted that press reports of the Las Vegas crime scene indicate that devices such as bump stocks were used to modify the firearms used in the Vegas massacre.More >>
In a letter to the ATF’s acting director, the senators noted that press reports of the Las Vegas crime scene indicate that devices such as bump stocks were used to modify the firearms used in the Vegas massacre.More >>
Harry Knapp was one of many in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee who dealt with immense flooding after Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Harry Knapp was one of many in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee who dealt with immense flooding after Hurricane Matthew.More >>
In 2015, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce launched a tourism initiative called “Grand Strand 2020."More >>
In 2015, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce launched a tourism initiative called “Grand Strand 2020."More >>
A suspect was shot during the course of an armed robbery at a Marlboro County convenience store Monday morning.More >>
A suspect was shot during the course of an armed robbery at a Marlboro County convenience store Monday morning.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn’t violate free speech rights.More >>
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn’t violate free speech rights.More >>