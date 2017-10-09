FIRST ALERT: Tropical humidity and downpours to stick around

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Very high humidity and lingering rain chances will stick around for much of the week.

Tropical humidity will continue to flow into the Carolinas through at least Thursday keeping our weather very humid and unsettled at times.

Tonight will see another round of very muggy weather with temperatures only dropping into the middle 70s by Tuesday morning. No widespread rain is expected, but some showers are likely in spots.

Tuesday will see the high humidity continuing through the day with very warm temperatures in the lower and middle 80s. A few showers are likely in some areas in the morning, but better chances of showers and few storms will persist through the afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times.

Wednesday into Thursday will see more of the same with high humidity. Rain chances will drop a bit, but pop up showers will still be likely at times.

A weak cold front will push through the Carolinas by late Thursday and Friday. This will bring an end to the rain chances and provide a slight drop in temperatures and humidity for the upcoming weekend.