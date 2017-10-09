BlueCross BlueShield divisions downsizing staff at Florence, Surfside Beach locations

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – PGBA, which provides claims processing, customer service, system platforms and fiscal services for multiple government partners and contracts, is cutting staff in Florence and Surfside Beach.

According to a statement from PGBA, which is a subsidiary of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the cuts are part of the company's long-planned workforce reduction and will start at the beginning of 2018. Right now, it's not clear how many people will lose their jobs.

PGBA didn't win a big government contract, so the company doesn't need as many workers.

“This action is disappointing, but is a well-known challenge in providing contractual services for the federal government,” said Mike Skarupa, president and chief operating officer of PGBA, in a statement.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.