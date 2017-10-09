Suspect shot during armed robbery at Marlboro County grocery store

A Myrtle Beach man was charged by police following an alleged road rage incident involving three teenagers.More >>
A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman last week in Timmonsville.More >>
Two men are wanted for an alleged home invasion and armed robbery in Loris on September 28, according to Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department. Shaquan Taereek Hemingway, 19 of Loris, and Dominique Hemingway, 24 of Tabor City, are wanted by Horry County Police in relation to the incident. According to the incident report, the victim stated that she had just returned home from collecting $360 in rent and entered a residence.More >>
The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease. Memories of the past – stolen. The future – uncertain. Unexpected Path: Living with Early On-Set Alzheimer’s offers a first person perspective of living with disease and the challenges that it poses. Tune into a WMBF News Tuesday at 11 p.m. for a special report.More >>
Reports of a possible shooting has led to the seizure of 69 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Solomon Drive in the Hartsville area Saturday morning in regards to a possible shooting incident.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
Louisiana State Police reported one person was killed in a fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 East near Butte La Rose early Monday morning.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old from Richardson, TX.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
