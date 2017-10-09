Suspect shot during armed robbery at Marlboro County grocery sto - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspect shot during armed robbery at Marlboro County grocery store

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect was shot during the course of an armed robbery at a Marlboro County convenience store Monday morning.

According to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon, the robbery happened around 8:45 a.m. at English’s Grocery Store off of Carolina Church Road in the Clio area.

Lemon said the suspect assaulted the store’s owner during the course of the robbery. He added that, eventually, shots were fired and the assailant was hit.

At this point, it is unknown who actually fired the shot, according to the sheriff.

Lemon added that this was the third time this year a robbery has occurred at the grocery story.

