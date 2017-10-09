Police: Man charged in road rage incident involving three teens

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was charged by police following an alleged road rage incident involving three teenagers.

According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Jack Isaiah Rabon, 48, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery, and several traffic violations.

An MBPD incident report stated the three teens, ages 17, 18 and 19, were on their way to the local Humane Society to look at dogs on the afternoon of Sept. 23.

The teens were traveling in a Chevy Avalanche on Harrelson Boulevard toward Coastal Grand Mall when they noticed a white Kia was following them, the report stated.

When the driver turned onto Seaboard Street, the suspect allegedly accelerated the Kia and passed the teens.

As the victims approached the intersection of Pine Island Road and Seaboard Street, the suspect got out of the Kia, came toward the Avalanche, and tried to kick one of the teens while attempting to jump through the open passenger window, the report stated.

The suspect lost his shoe while trying to kick the passenger. The teen threw the shoe out of the window and saw Rabon head toward the driver to try and hit him, according to the police report.

At that point, the passenger reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and began to defend himself and the driver. He punched Rabon, causing the suspect to stagger over to the sidewalk where he fell, the report stated.

The driver and the other teen pulled the passenger off of the suspect and put him back in the truck. The three then drove toward the mall to get away from Rabon before heading to the driver’s house.

There was nothing in the police report indicating what the possible motive was for the suspect’s alleged assault.

This is not the suspect’s first brush with police in the last two years.

In 2015, Rabon was allegedly shot by a fellow local businessman following a dispute on Main Street in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Rabon was charged with third-degree assault and battery after approaching the alleged shooter, Shai David, while he was in the doorway of his vehicle and punching him.

David was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rabon in the parking lot on Main Street.

Rabon was reportedly taken to the hospital after the shooting.

