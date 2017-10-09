Suspects identified for alleged home invasion, armed robbery in Loris

A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman last week in Timmonsville.More >>
A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman last week in Timmonsville.More >>
Two men are wanted for an alleged home invasion and armed robbery in Loris on September 28, according to Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department. Shaquan Taereek Hemingway, 19 of Loris, and Dominique Hemingway, 24 of Tabor City, are wanted by Horry County Police in relation to the incident. According to the incident report, the victim stated that she had just returned home from collecting $360 in rent and entered a residence.More >>
Two men are wanted for an alleged home invasion and armed robbery in Loris on September 28, according to Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department. Shaquan Taereek Hemingway, 19 of Loris, and Dominique Hemingway, 24 of Tabor City, are wanted by Horry County Police in relation to the incident. According to the incident report, the victim stated that she had just returned home from collecting $360 in rent and entered a residence.More >>
The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease. Memories of the past – stolen. The future – uncertain. Unexpected Path: Living with Early On-Set Alzheimer’s offers a first person perspective of living with disease and the challenges that it poses. Tune into a WMBF News Tuesday at 11 p.m. for a special report.More >>
The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease. Memories of the past – stolen. The future – uncertain. Unexpected Path: Living with Early On-Set Alzheimer’s offers a first person perspective of living with disease and the challenges that it poses. Tune into a WMBF News Tuesday at 11 p.m. for a special report.More >>
Reports of a possible shooting has led to the seizure of 69 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Solomon Drive in the Hartsville area Saturday morning in regards to a possible shooting incident.More >>
Reports of a possible shooting has led to the seizure of 69 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Solomon Drive in the Hartsville area Saturday morning in regards to a possible shooting incident.More >>
A man’s body was recovered from the Lynches River at Venters Landing near Johnsonville Monday morning, an official confirmed. Two men were launching a boat from the landing Monday morning when a rope snapped, according to Robert McCollough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.More >>
A man’s body was recovered from the Lynches River at Venters Landing near Johnsonville Monday morning, an official confirmed. Two men were launching a boat from the landing Monday morning when a rope snapped, according to Robert McCollough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.More >>
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
The family’s car was targeted by what police believe was a random drive-by shooting.More >>
The family’s car was targeted by what police believe was a random drive-by shooting.More >>
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn’t violate free speech rights.More >>
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn’t violate free speech rights.More >>
East Cleveland police have located the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was found walking alone wearing just a shirt Sunday morning.More >>
East Cleveland police have located the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was found walking alone wearing just a shirt Sunday morning.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>