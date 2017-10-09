Suspects identified for alleged home invasion, armed robbery in Loris

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men are wanted for an alleged home invasion and armed robbery in Loris on September 28, according to Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department.

Shaquan Taereek Hemingway, 19 of Loris, and Dominique Hemingway, 24 of Tabor City, are wanted by Horry County Police in relation to the incident.

According to the incident report, the victim stated that she had just returned home from collecting $360 in rent and entered a residence. The victim stated that she thought she saw a black shadow outside on the car port. Upon going to the storm door, a male wearing dark clothes was attempting to gain entry into the residence, the incident report states.

A second male wearing dark clothing then appeared and forced his way into the residence. Once both suspects were inside the residence, the victim alleges that one of the assailants placed a gun to her head and demanded the $360 from her wallet. One of the suspects reportedly asked the victim where the food was located in the residence and whether she had a husband. The incident report states that the victim stated she had a husband and that he would be returning and that the assailants can take whatever they please so long as they do not hurt her.

One of the suspect’s then reportedly slapped the victim on the buttocks and told her to tell her husband that “he had a nice wife and they would be watching her.” The suspects then left out a side door.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If seen, call 843-248-1520.

