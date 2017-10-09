Reports of a shooting leads to seizure of 69 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of methamphetamine in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Reports of a possible shooting has led to the seizure of 69 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Solomon Drive in the Hartsville area Saturday morning in regards to a possible shooting incident. The individual who called law enforcement denied that a shooting occurred. During the course of the investigation, deputies smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle located in front of the residence, the press release states.

In addition to the marijuana and methamphetamine, deputies also recovered a hypodermic needle, a weight scale and multiple small baggies.

Melinda Sue Callihan, 41 of Hartsville, Lisa Ann Dixon, 32 of Hartsville, and Christa Makayla Hopkins, 22 of Darlington, have all been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the press release.

Florentino Osealdo Garcia, 26 of Hartsville, and Sara Kathryn Tyner, 24 of McBee, were charged with simple possession of marijuana.

All individuals are currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

