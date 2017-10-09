Reports of a shooting leads to seizure of 69 grams of marijuana, - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Reports of a shooting leads to seizure of 69 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of methamphetamine in Darlington County

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Melinda Sue Callihan (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center) Melinda Sue Callihan (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
Lisa Ann Dixon (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Lisa Ann Dixon (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center
Christa Makayla Hopkins (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Christa Makayla Hopkins (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Reports of a possible shooting has led to the seizure of 69 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Solomon Drive in the Hartsville area Saturday morning in regards to a possible shooting incident. The individual who called law enforcement denied that a shooting occurred. During the course of the investigation, deputies smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle located in front of the residence, the press release states.

In addition to the marijuana and methamphetamine, deputies also recovered a hypodermic needle, a weight scale and multiple small baggies.  

Melinda Sue Callihan, 41 of Hartsville, Lisa Ann Dixon, 32 of Hartsville, and Christa Makayla Hopkins, 22 of Darlington, have all been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the press release.

Florentino Osealdo Garcia, 26 of Hartsville, and Sara Kathryn Tyner, 24 of McBee, were charged with simple possession of marijuana.

All individuals are currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Suspects identified for alleged home invasion, armed robbery in Loris

    Suspects identified for alleged home invasion, armed robbery in Loris

    Monday, October 9 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-10-09 16:46:21 GMT
    Source: Horry County PDSource: Horry County PD

    Two men are wanted for an alleged home invasion and armed robbery in Loris on September 28, according to Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department. Shaquan Taereek Hemingway, 19 of Loris, and Dominique Hemingway, 24 of Tabor City, are wanted by Horry County Police in relation to the incident. According to the incident report, the victim stated that she had just returned home from collecting $360 in rent and entered a residence.

    More >>

    Two men are wanted for an alleged home invasion and armed robbery in Loris on September 28, according to Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department. Shaquan Taereek Hemingway, 19 of Loris, and Dominique Hemingway, 24 of Tabor City, are wanted by Horry County Police in relation to the incident. According to the incident report, the victim stated that she had just returned home from collecting $360 in rent and entered a residence.

    More >>

  • 88-year-old Timmonsville woman involved in August attempted carjacking has died

    88-year-old Timmonsville woman involved in August attempted carjacking has died

    Monday, October 9 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-10-09 16:46:08 GMT
    Alfred Lamar. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)Alfred Lamar. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

    A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman last week in Timmonsville.

    More >>

    A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman last week in Timmonsville.

    More >>

  • Tuesday at 11: A first person perspective of living with Alzheimer's Disease

    Tuesday at 11: A first person perspective of living with Alzheimer's Disease

    Monday, October 9 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-10-09 16:05:47 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease. Memories of the past – stolen. The future – uncertain. Unexpected Path: Living with Early On-Set Alzheimer’s offers a first person perspective of living with disease and the challenges that it poses. Tune into a WMBF News Tuesday at 11 p.m. for a special report.

    More >>

    The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease. Memories of the past – stolen. The future – uncertain. Unexpected Path: Living with Early On-Set Alzheimer’s offers a first person perspective of living with disease and the challenges that it poses. Tune into a WMBF News Tuesday at 11 p.m. for a special report.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly