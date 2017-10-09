Victim identified after body recovered from Lynches River near Johnsonville Monday morning

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man’s body was recovered from the Lynches River at Venters Landing near Johnsonville Monday morning, an official confirmed.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 61-year-old David Lee Williams, of Hemingway. The cause of death is asphyxiation due to drowning, he added.

Two men were launching a boat from the landing Monday morning when a rope snapped, according to Robert McCollough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. One of the men went after the boat, stepping off the boat ramp and into the water. Somehow the man went under the water and did not return to the surface.

A rescue squad found the man’s body in the area of the boat landing, McCollough said.

