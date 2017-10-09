Body recovered from Lynches River near Johnsonville Monday morni - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Body recovered from Lynches River near Johnsonville Monday morning

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Google Maps image of Venters Landing at the Lynches River. (Source: Google Maps) Google Maps image of Venters Landing at the Lynches River. (Source: Google Maps)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man’s body was recovered from the Lynches River at Venters Landing near Johnsonville Monday morning, an official confirmed.

Two men were launching a boat from the landing Monday morning when a rope snapped, according to Robert McCollough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. One of the men went after the boat, stepping off the boat ramp and into the water. Somehow the man went under the water and did not return to the surface.

A rescue squad found the man’s body in the area of the boat landing, McCollough said.

WMBF News is working to learn more about this situation.

