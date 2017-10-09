License plate reader notification leads to arrest of duo suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

License plate reader notification leads to arrest of duo suspected of theft

By Nick Doria, Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A license plate reader notification has led to the arrest of two individuals suspected of theft, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page.

On Tuesday, officers were alerted to the notification regarding a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was recovered at the Virginian Motel at 1820 South Ocean Boulevard.

During the search of the stolen vehicle, a 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun was recovered with the serial number removed. The suspects were prohibited from possessing a firearm in South Carolina, according to the Facebook post.  

Both suspects were taken into custody by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Their names and formal charges will be released at a later date.

