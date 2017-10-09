Tuesday at 11: A first person perspective of living with Alzheimer's Disease

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease.

Memories of the past – stolen.

The future – uncertain.

Unexpected Path: Living with Early On-Set Alzheimer’s offers a first person perspective of living with disease and the challenges that it poses.

Tune into a WMBF News Tuesday at 11 p.m. for a special report.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.