Keeping your family safe: Tips from Horry County Fire Rescue to commemorate 'Fire Prevention Week'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – In support of Fire Prevention Week, Horry County Fire Rescue has developed several public education templates in an effort to help your family develop a home escape plan in case of fire, according to a Facebook post by HCFR.

Horry County Fire Rescue recommends following these steps:

1. Make drawing the Home Escape Plan a Family Project

2. There should be two exits from each room

3. There should be a Designated Meeting Place where everyone goes

4. Practice your Plan each month

5. Have an actual Fire Drill with your children on a weekend night by waking them up with the Smoke Alarm and see how well they react

6. Sleep with your Bedroom Door Closed.

7. Make sure you have a Working Smoke Alarm in every sleeping area

8. Test and Dust your Smoke Alarm each month

9. Change the 9-volt battery twice a year when you change the clock for Daylight Savings Time

10. If your Smoke Alarms are 10-years old, please change the entire Alarm. We suggest purchasing Smoke Alarms with 10 Year Lithium Batteries.

The theme for the 2017 Fire Prevention Week is “Every Second Counts – Plan 2 Ways Out."

