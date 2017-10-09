Automobile crash with entrapment reported in Horry County

One year later, and Estella Lee-Harrell is still waiting to get back into her home after losing it during Hurricane Matthew. She recalled the moments her mother realized their house started taking on water as she woke Estella up yelling her name in the middle of the night.More >>
In support of Fire Prevention Week, Horry County Fire Rescue has developed several public education templates in an effort to help your family develop a home escape plan in case of fire, according to a Facebook post by HCFRMore >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an automobile crash with injuries on Singing Pines Drive near Wayside Drive at approximately 5 a.m. Monday morning. Individuals were reportedly trapped inside the vehicle, according to SCHP. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.More >>
The Murrells Inlet fire department is investigating the cause of a condo fire on Cold Stream Cove Loop Saturday night. The American Red Cross is assisting the five adults and three children who were displaced by the fire.More >>
Tropical Depression Nate continues to move northeast through Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn’t violate free speech rights.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.More >>
When Michael Kent was released from an Arizona prison in 2006, he was covered in hateful tattoos. While behind bars, Kent got a swastika tattooed on his neck, a swastika on his chest, the phrase “white pride” on his upper back and the white supremacist symbol "1488" on his neck.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore.More >>
