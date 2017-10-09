Automobile crash with entrapment reported in Horry County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Automobile crash with entrapment reported in Horry County

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an automobile crash with injuries on Singing Pines Drive near Wayside Drive at approximately 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Individuals were reportedly trapped inside the vehicle, according to SCHP. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly