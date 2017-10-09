FIRST ALERT: Ophelia likely to become 10th hurricane this season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The high action hurricane season of 2017 continues with the development of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Ophelia was upgraded from a tropical depression to a tropical storm early on Monday and is forecast to become the 10th hurricane this season.

Ophelia is currently located across the north-central Atlantic Ocean, roughly 2300 miles from the Grand Strand. The official forecast for Ophelia calls for the storm to become a hurricane by late Wednesday or Thursday. The forecast track keeps the system well away from any land areas.

