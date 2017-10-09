FIRST ALERT: Ophelia becomes 10th hurricane of the season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The high action hurricane season of 2017 continues with the development of the 10th hurricane of the season.

Ophelia has been upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane. Maximum winds are at 75 mph.

Ophelia is currently located across the north-central Atlantic Ocean, roughly 2400 miles from the Grand Strand. The official forecast for Ophelia calls for the hurricane to peak at 85 mph Thursday and Friday. The remnants of Ophelia could actually impact parts of Ireland and Great Britain by early next week.

