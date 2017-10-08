Eight people displaced, including three children after Murrells Inlet house fire

The Murrells Inlet fire department is investigating the cause of a condo fire on Cold Stream Cove Loop Saturday night. The American Red Cross is assisting the five adults and three children who were displaced by the fire.More >>
Tropical Depression Nate continues to move northeast through Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is trying to identify the man pictured. He is a possible suspect in the larceny of a wallet from a Food Lion on Highway 544. If you know who this man, please call HCPD at 843.915.8477.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting it’s 2nd annual ‘GIS Day’ on Wednesday November 15. GIS stands for geographic information systems. The event hopes to “demonstrate real-world applications that are making a difference in our society.” A mobile app will also be demonstrated at the Sports Tourism table.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley has declared October 9 as PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day in North Myrtle Beach. PANDAS stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections. PANS stands for Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
