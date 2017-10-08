Eight people displaced, including three children after Murrells Inlet house fire

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet Fire Department is investigating the cause of a condo fire on Cold Stream Cove Loop Saturday night. The American Red Cross is assisting the five adults and three children who were displaced by the fire.

“The garage was all smoke and there was just smoke everywhere,” neighbor Brenna Motley said.

According to the Murrells Inlet Fire Department, the woman who lives in the home was doing laundry when she saw flames coming from the dryer. All eight residents made it out of the home safely. Murrells Inlet fire was able to put out the flames before it spread to connecting units, although some neighbors did report smoke damage.

Neighbors tell WMBF News, they heard a loud bang, and then smoke filled the air.

“There was complete haze in the air. From what we saw there was at least six fire trucks,” Motley said.

The Murrells Inlet Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

