City of Myrtle Beach to host 2nd annual 'GIS Day'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting it’s 2nd annual ‘GIS Day’ on Wednesday November 15.

GIS stands for geographic information systems. The event hopes to “demonstrate real-world applications that are making a difference in our society.”

A mobile app will also be demonstrated at the Sports Tourism table.

If you’re interested in geo mapping or learning more about geographic information systems you’re encouraged to attend.

It will be at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot from 10:00 to 1:00 on November 15.

More details will be released as they become available.

