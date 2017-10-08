City of Myrtle Beach to host 2nd annual 'GIS Day'

The Horry County Police Department is trying to identify the man pictured. He is a possible suspect in the larceny of a wallet from a Food Lion on Highway 544. If you know who this man, please call HCPD at 843.915.8477.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting it’s 2nd annual ‘GIS Day’ on Wednesday November 15. GIS stands for geographic information systems. The event hopes to “demonstrate real-world applications that are making a difference in our society.” A mobile app will also be demonstrated at the Sports Tourism table.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley has declared October 9 as PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day in North Myrtle Beach. PANDAS stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections. PANS stands for Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome.More >>
The Georgetown Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving pedestrians around 10:15 Saturday night. The accident happened on N. Fraser Street at Walmart. Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles were involved. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe identified the victim as 21-year-old Deonte Lewis, of Georgetown. AMore >>
Police were called to a residence in Conway Saturday night after a man reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and one other person. The Conway Police Department responded to Duckett Street around 9:50 pm Saturday. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect grabbed a shotgun during an altercation with two people, one of whom was his girlfriend. Officers tried to get the suspect out of the home but were unsuccessful as the suspect would not cooperate.More >>
The country music star gave a surprise performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” in the show’s cold open.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.More >>
Drivers are being asked to avoid Hwy. 90 while crews remove sand and debris from the beachfront highway. The sand beach is still closed to the public all across Harrison County.More >>
