One killed in Georgetown County pedestrian accident, one airlifted

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving pedestrians around 10:15 Saturday night.

The accident happened on N. Fraser Street at Walmart. Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles were involved.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe identified the victim as 21-year-old Deonte Lewis, of Georgetown.

A female victim was airlifted to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment.

At this time, the accident is still under investigation and no further details are available.

