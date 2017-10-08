One killed in Georgetown County pedestrian accident, one airlift - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One killed in Georgetown County pedestrian accident, one airlifted

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving pedestrians around 10:15 Saturday night.

The accident happened on N. Fraser Street at Walmart. Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles were involved.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe identified the victim as 21-year-old Deonte Lewis, of Georgetown.

A female victim was airlifted to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment.

At this time, the accident is still under investigation and no further details are available.

Check back with WMBF News for more. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • One killed in Georgetown County pedestrian accident, one airlifted

    One killed in Georgetown County pedestrian accident, one airlifted

    Sunday, October 8 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-10-08 13:46:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Georgetown Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving pedestrians around 10:15 Saturday night. The accident happened on N. Fraser Street at Walmart. Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles were involved. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe identified the victim as 21-year-old Deonte Lewis, of Georgetown. A

    More >>

    The Georgetown Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving pedestrians around 10:15 Saturday night. The accident happened on N. Fraser Street at Walmart. Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles were involved. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe identified the victim as 21-year-old Deonte Lewis, of Georgetown. A

    More >>

  • Conway man charged with domestic violence after pulling shotgun on girlfriend; SWAT team called

    Conway man charged with domestic violence after pulling shotgun on girlfriend; SWAT team called

    Sunday, October 8 2017 9:32 AM EDT2017-10-08 13:32:18 GMT
    Jason Spivey (Source: HCPD)Jason Spivey (Source: HCPD)

    Police were called to a residence in Conway Saturday night after a man reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and one other person. The Conway Police Department responded to Duckett Street around 9:50 pm Saturday. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect grabbed a shotgun during an altercation with two people, one of whom was his girlfriend.  Officers tried to get the suspect out of the home but were unsuccessful as the suspect would not cooperate. 

    More >>

    Police were called to a residence in Conway Saturday night after a man reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and one other person. The Conway Police Department responded to Duckett Street around 9:50 pm Saturday. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect grabbed a shotgun during an altercation with two people, one of whom was his girlfriend.  Officers tried to get the suspect out of the home but were unsuccessful as the suspect would not cooperate. 

    More >>

  • Detectives searching for missing Carolina Forest teen

    Detectives searching for missing Carolina Forest teen

    Sunday, October 8 2017 9:16 AM EDT2017-10-08 13:16:01 GMT
    Natascha Angel King (Source: HCPD)Natascha Angel King (Source: HCPD)

    Horry County Detectives are searching for missing 16-year-old Natascha Angel King who last seen on Thursday. King is from the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach. She is described as 5’4’’, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. King is believed to be with 36-year-old Donshay Calhoun. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Natascha King or Donshay Calhoun, please call the Horry County Police Department 

    More >>

    Horry County Detectives are searching for missing 16-year-old Natascha Angel King who last seen on Thursday. King is from the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach. She is described as 5’4’’, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. King is believed to be with 36-year-old Donshay Calhoun. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Natascha King or Donshay Calhoun, please call the Horry County Police Department 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly