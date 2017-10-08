Conway man charged with domestic violence after pulling shotgun on girlfriend; SWAT team called

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Police were called to a residence in Conway Saturday night after a man reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and one other person.

The Conway Police Department responded to Duckett Street around 9:50 pm Saturday. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect grabbed a shotgun during an altercation with two people, one of whom was his girlfriend.

Officers tried to get the suspect out of the home but were unsuccessful as the suspect would not cooperate.

Horry County Police Negotiation and SWAT teams were called to the scene to assist.

Eventually, 31-year-old Conway resident Jason Spivey exited the home and was taken into custody. He has been charged with 2nd degree domestic violence and 3rd degree assault. He is awaiting bond.

Horry County Police Department and Coastal Carolina University Department of Public Safety also assisted with this call.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.