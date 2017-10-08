Conway man charged with domestic violence after pulling shotgun on girlfriend; SWAT team called

The Georgetown Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving pedestrians around 10:15 Saturday night. The accident happened on N. Fraser Street at Walmart. Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles were involved. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe identified the victim as 21-year-old Deonte Lewis, of Georgetown. AMore >>
The Georgetown Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving pedestrians around 10:15 Saturday night. The accident happened on N. Fraser Street at Walmart. Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles were involved. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe identified the victim as 21-year-old Deonte Lewis, of Georgetown. AMore >>
Police were called to a residence in Conway Saturday night after a man reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and one other person. The Conway Police Department responded to Duckett Street around 9:50 pm Saturday. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect grabbed a shotgun during an altercation with two people, one of whom was his girlfriend. Officers tried to get the suspect out of the home but were unsuccessful as the suspect would not cooperate.More >>
Police were called to a residence in Conway Saturday night after a man reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and one other person. The Conway Police Department responded to Duckett Street around 9:50 pm Saturday. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect grabbed a shotgun during an altercation with two people, one of whom was his girlfriend. Officers tried to get the suspect out of the home but were unsuccessful as the suspect would not cooperate.More >>
Horry County Detectives are searching for missing 16-year-old Natascha Angel King who last seen on Thursday. King is from the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach. She is described as 5’4’’, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. King is believed to be with 36-year-old Donshay Calhoun. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Natascha King or Donshay Calhoun, please call the Horry County Police DepartmentMore >>
Horry County Detectives are searching for missing 16-year-old Natascha Angel King who last seen on Thursday. King is from the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach. She is described as 5’4’’, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. King is believed to be with 36-year-old Donshay Calhoun. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Natascha King or Donshay Calhoun, please call the Horry County Police DepartmentMore >>
Two men were found with gunshots and taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Sandridge Park area near Conway Thursday night. A suspect has not yet been located. Witnesses reported hearing about 15 shots fired, and a female screaming.More >>
Two men were found with gunshots and taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Sandridge Park area near Conway Thursday night. A suspect has not yet been located. Witnesses reported hearing about 15 shots fired, and a female screaming.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate continues to move northeast through Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate continues to move northeast through Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
The country music star gave a surprise performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” in the show’s cold open.More >>
The country music star gave a surprise performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” in the show’s cold open.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.More >>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.More >>
Hurricane Nate made a second landfall near Biloxi, MS, early Sunday.More >>
Hurricane Nate made a second landfall near Biloxi, MS, early Sunday.More >>