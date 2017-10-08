Detectives searching for missing Carolina Forest teen

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Detectives are searching for missing 16-year-old Natascha Angel King who last seen on Thursday.

King is from the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach. She is described as 5’4’’, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She is believed to be with 36-year-old Donshay Calhoun.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Natascha King or Donshay Calhoun, please call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.

