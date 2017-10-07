Police investigating after shots fired call at the Sea Banks Mot - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police investigating after shots fired call at the Sea Banks Motel

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police officers responded to a shots fired call around 7:00 pm Saturday night at the Sea Banks Motel on S. Ocean Blvd, according to Captain Joey Crosby. 

Officers were not able to locate anyone with gunshot wounds, however, after investigating, they discovered two people were involved in a physical altercation.

At some point during the altercation, one person pulled out a gun and began shooting as the other person ran away.

The investigation is ongoing.  Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

