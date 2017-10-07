One transported with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle accident on Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Rescue crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident near Highway 90, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

A male patient has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 90 and Carolina Bays Parkway.

@hcfirerescue working a motorcycle crash at HWY 90 / CAROLINA BAYS PKY. Male patient transported by HCFR Medic w/life-threatening injuries — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 7, 2017

Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.