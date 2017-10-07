One transported with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One transported with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle accident on Highway 90

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Rescue crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident near Highway 90, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

A male patient has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 90 and Carolina Bays Parkway.

Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. 

