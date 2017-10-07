Overnight motorcycle accident in Atlantic Beach kills one, victi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Overnight motorcycle accident in Atlantic Beach kills one, victim identified

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning, according to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler.

According to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 12:20 am at the intersection of U.S. 17 and 31st Avenue south in Atlantic Beach.

A 2007 mini-van was attempting to make a left turn off of U.S. 17 onto 31st Avenue S, when it drove into the path of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Harley Davidson sustained serious injuries after being ejected from the motorcycle and was transported to the hospital where he died around 5:00 pm Saturday.

The driver has been identified as 52-year-old Sidney Williams, of Raleigh.  His cause of death has been determined as multiple traumas, according to Fowler.

Williams was not wearing a helmet of at the time of the accident.

This accident remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • One transported with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle accident on Highway 90

    One transported with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle accident on Highway 90

    Saturday, October 7 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-10-08 00:09:56 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Horry County Rescue crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident near Highway 90, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. A male patient has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 90 and Carolina Bays Parkway. @hcfirerescue working a motorcycle crash at HWY 90 / CAROLINA BAYS PKY. Male patient transported by HCFR Medic w/life-threatening injuries — Horry...

    More >>

    Horry County Rescue crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident near Highway 90, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. A male patient has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 90 and Carolina Bays Parkway. @hcfirerescue working a motorcycle crash at HWY 90 / CAROLINA BAYS PKY. Male patient transported by HCFR Medic w/life-threatening injuries — Horry...

    More >>

  • Overnight motorcycle accident in Atlantic Beach kills one, victim identified

    Overnight motorcycle accident in Atlantic Beach kills one, victim identified

    Saturday, October 7 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-10-08 00:01:38 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person has died after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning, according to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler. According to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 12:20 am at the intersection of U.S. 17 and 31st Avenue south in Atlantic Beach. A 2007 mini-van was attempting to make a left turn off of U.S. 17 onto 31st Avenue S, when it drove into the path of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

    More >>

    One person has died after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning, according to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler. According to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 12:20 am at the intersection of U.S. 17 and 31st Avenue south in Atlantic Beach. A 2007 mini-van was attempting to make a left turn off of U.S. 17 onto 31st Avenue S, when it drove into the path of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

    More >>

  • Horry County Police hoping to identify larceny suspect

    Horry County Police hoping to identify larceny suspect

    Saturday, October 7 2017 6:04 PM EDT2017-10-07 22:04:31 GMT
    (Source: HCPD Facebook)(Source: HCPD Facebook)

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking information on the identity of the woman in these pictures. She is a suspect in a larceny case that occurred on Cypress Drive on September 29. If you have information on the identity of this woman, please call HCPD at 843.915.8477. 

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking information on the identity of the woman in these pictures. She is a suspect in a larceny case that occurred on Cypress Drive on September 29. If you have information on the identity of this woman, please call HCPD at 843.915.8477. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly