Overnight motorcycle accident in Atlantic Beach kills one, victim identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning, according to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler.

According to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 12:20 am at the intersection of U.S. 17 and 31st Avenue south in Atlantic Beach.

A 2007 mini-van was attempting to make a left turn off of U.S. 17 onto 31st Avenue S, when it drove into the path of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Harley Davidson sustained serious injuries after being ejected from the motorcycle and was transported to the hospital where he died around 5:00 pm Saturday.

The driver has been identified as 52-year-old Sidney Williams, of Raleigh. His cause of death has been determined as multiple traumas, according to Fowler.

Williams was not wearing a helmet of at the time of the accident.

This accident remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

