Horry County Police hoping to identify larceny suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Police hoping to identify larceny suspect

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: HCPD Facebook) (Source: HCPD Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking information on the identity of the woman in these pictures.

She is a suspect in a larceny case that occurred on Cypress Drive on September 29.

If you have information on the identity of this woman, please call HCPD at 843.915.8477.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly