Horry County Police hoping to identify larceny suspect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking information on the identity of the woman in these pictures.

She is a suspect in a larceny case that occurred on Cypress Drive on September 29.

If you have information on the identity of this woman, please call HCPD at 843.915.8477.

