Brittanee Drexel's family and friends gather to honor her life on 26th birthday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Saturday, October 7, 2017 would have been Brittanee Drexel’s 26th birthday.

Family and friends gathered at her memorial site in Market Common to celebrate her life.

Drexel, who was 17 when she traveled from her home in Rochester, New York, disappeared in 2009 during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach. In June of 2016, the FBI held a news conference announcing that they believed she had been murdered, and they were actively pursuing leads in the McClellanville area, where they believed she was held for several days after her abduction from Myrtle Beach.

In July, an attorney for the Drexel family revealed that the FBI had identified a suspect or suspects in the case, and that she was possibly the victim of human trafficking.

A post on the Bringing Brittanee Drexel Home Facebook page reads, "We will never give up the fight for justice and answers. #StandingStrongonJusticeForBritt"

