Police searching for man who stole car from Conway home two different times

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is looking to identify a man who reportedly stole a car – twice.

According to a post on their Facebook page, HCPD believes the man pictured stole the car in the picture two different times from a residence on Carolina Drive in Conway.

If you have any information, please call HCPD at 843.915.8477.

