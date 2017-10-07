TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of Highway 17 northbound closed near Li - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of Highway 17 northbound closed near Little River High Rise Bridge after accident

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – All lanes of Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach are closed due to an accident.

According to a message from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, lanes are closed north bound near Little River High Rise Bridge.

